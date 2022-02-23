Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham among places in Yorkshire and Humber to be prioritised for £75m funding

Rotherham will be in line for funding

The funding list – which does not include Sheffield – was revealed as the Culture Secretary announced that by 2025 areas outside London will benefit from a £75 million boost in cultural funding.

The Government says cultural investment outside London via the Arts Council is expected to rise to almost £250 million by 2025 – the equivalent to a 19 per cent increase by the final year of the Spending Review period. Arts Council England (ACE), which will oversee the distribution of the funds, will see its overall budget increase over the period.

The government set out a commitment to raise cultural spending significantly outside the capital in its Levelling Up White Paper. ACE currently spends £21 per head in London and an average of £6 per head in the rest of England.

It says the boost in financial support will ensure a better distribution of arts funding, help level up the country, and increase accessibility and opportunity in areas which have been ‘culturally under-served’.

Anthony Baker, chief executive officer, Barnsley Civic, said: “It is heartening to hear that the government is actively pursuing its levelling up agenda and that culture outside of London and the South East will benefit.

“Here at The Civic in Barnsley we are lucky that we have an ambitious local authority who are making Barnsley an attractive and desirable place to be.

“With additional investment places like Barnsley can thrive again and become significant contributors to the national cultural infrastructure.

“Investment will make us attractive to a diverse set of new board members which will support our journey to be more relevant, community focused and delivering work for, of and by the people we serve.”