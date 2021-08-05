Pictured at their home in Manor Park Centre, Sheffield iare Liam Touhey and hero dog Mack, whose barking alerted residents to a fire in the block of flats
Pictured at their home in Manor Park Centre, Sheffield iare Liam Touhey and hero dog Mack, whose barking alerted residents to a fire in the block of flats

Adorable pictures of Sheffield dogs and their humans to make you smile

We certainly love our four-legged friends in Sheffield, as these pictures of dogs and their owners over the years show.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:45 pm

Our dogs have been invaluable companions for many of us during the pandemic, getting us out during lockdown and keeping us company. Some of the pictures here show working dogs, others entertain us and they all make us smile!

1. Greyhound lover

Mia Cockayne, aged seven, at a Doggy Fun Day held in Owlerton Stadium in July 2010 with greyhounds Tilly, left, and Sheelagh

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

2. Wonder dog!

Pictured in Endcliffe Park, Hunters Bar, Sheffield, where members of the Vulcan Varieties were in costume to celebrate their first birthday in September 2007. Seen are members, with Sandra Lemons and Ed the wonder dog

Photo: Mike Waistell

3. Rag dog

The dog leads the way for this group in the Sheffield University Rag Day parade on October 28, 1972

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. Sniffing out crime

Pictured on on call for the first time at a football match in Sheffield in October 2007 is police sniffer dog Paddy with WPC Jill Willkinson

Photo: STEVE PARKIN

