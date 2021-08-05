Adorable pictures of Sheffield dogs and their humans to make you smile

Our dogs have been invaluable companions for many of us during the pandemic, getting us out during lockdown and keeping us company. Some of the pictures here show working dogs, others entertain us and they all make us smile!
1. Greyhound lover
Mia Cockayne, aged seven, at a Doggy Fun Day held in Owlerton Stadium in July 2010 with greyhounds Tilly, left, and Sheelagh
Photo: Sarah Washbourn
2. Wonder dog!
Pictured in Endcliffe Park, Hunters Bar, Sheffield, where members of the Vulcan Varieties were in costume to celebrate their first birthday in September 2007. Seen are members, with Sandra Lemons and Ed the wonder dog
Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Rag dog
The dog leads the way for this group in the Sheffield University Rag Day parade on October 28, 1972
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Sniffing out crime
Pictured on on call for the first time at a football match in Sheffield in October 2007 is police sniffer dog Paddy with WPC Jill Willkinson
Photo: STEVE PARKIN