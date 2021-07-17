The Star's front page coverage of the start of the Apollo 11 Moon mission in July 1969
The Star's front page coverage of the start of the Apollo 11 Moon mission in July 1969

A look back to how Sheffield reacted to historic Apollo moon walk - and the Sheffielder who went into space

With billionaires taking on their own space race these days, here we look back at the US Apollo 11 Moon landing that enthralled the world 52 years ago this month.

By Julia Armstrong
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 10:41 am

The US mission to walk on the Moon in July 1969 gripped millions of us who watched history being made on our TV sets, fascinated by the often blurry black and white images and the excited explanations of presenter James Burke.

Sheffielder Helen Sharman remembered her dad trying to impress upon her the importance of what was happening as a six-year-old. She would go on to be the very first Briton in space, decades ahead of Tim Peake, and the first woman to visit the Mir space station in 1991.

1. Lunar lead-up

How The Star covered the lead-up to the Apollo 11 Moon landing in July 1969

Photo: Sheffield Star

2. Space spin-offs

A piece talking about the potential benefits of the Apollo mission

Photo: Julia Armstrong

3. Marriage lines

One of the stranger bits of The Star coverage...

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Historic moment

How The Star reported the first-ever Moon walk in July 1969

Photo: Julia Armstrong

