A look back in pictures to Sheffield hosting the 1991 World Student Games
Whether you thought they were brilliant or a huge waste of money, the 1991 World Student Games certainly changed the face of Sheffield.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:49 pm
July 2021 is the 30th anniversary of the event that brought 3,364 students from around the world to compete at Don Valley Stadium and Ponds Forge, which were both built for the games, and other venues.
Did you work or volunteer at the games or do you have other reasons to remember the event? Email [email protected] or post on our Facebook group, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.
These pictures provided by Sheffield Archives are on their website, www.picturesheffield.com. To search for these images or order copies, use the reference number in the caption.
