A look back in pictures to Sheffield hosting the 1991 World Student Games

July 2021 is the 30th anniversary of the event that brought 3,364 students from around the world to compete at Don Valley Stadium and Ponds Forge, which were both built for the games, and other venues.

These pictures provided by Sheffield Archives are on their website, www.picturesheffield.com. To search for these images or order copies, use the reference number in the caption.

Sheffield-born Helen Sharman, who was Britain's first astronaut, with the World Student Games torch at the opening ceremony at Don Valley Stadium. She tripped on her run, losing the torch embers, but carried on to perform her task.

Princess Anne, patron of the games, making the opening speech with Primo Nebiolo, president of international university sport body FISU in the background at the opening ceremony of the World Student Games at Don Valley Stadium, Attercliffe on July 14, 1991. Ref no: u06221

Tanni Grey-Thompson at the start of the Wheelchair Midland Bank Universiade Sheffield Marathon held in conjunction with the World Student Games, Don Valley Stadium. The wheelchair athletics star and broadcaster is now a baroness. Ref no: u06180

Men's javelin winner and GB team captain Steve Backley with silver medallist Vladimir Ovchinnikov of Russia, left, and bronze medallist K Hempel (Germany) at the 1991 World Student Games. Ref no: u06166