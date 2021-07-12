Gordon Banks, left, celebrates with his hands in the air as Bobby Charlton raises the Jules Rimet trophy in the air following England's 4-2 victory after extra time over West Germany in the World Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, July 30, 1966

A look back in pictures at a Sheffield footballing legend, Gordon Banks

As we all recover from the excitement of England playing the the finals of the Euros 2020 tournament at Wembley, we celebrate the life of a Sheffield football legend, Gordon Banks.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 12th July 2021, 3:19 pm

Goalkeeper Gordon was one of the heroes of the 1966 World Cup, when England beat Germany at Wembley to win the Jules Rimet trophy. He is recognised as one of the greatest goalies of all time.

He was born in Abbeydale in December 1937 but the family moved to Ferrars Road, Tinsley when he was a baby. Gordon was spotted by Chesterfield FC when he was playing for local side Millspaugh. He also played for Leicester and Stoke, where he later became club president, and in the USA, as well as coaching.

Gordon, who died in 2019, spearheaded Sheffield’s bid to bring 2018 World Cup matches to the city and would no doubt have been hugely proud of the current England team and its trio of Sheffield players.

Here’s to the World Cup 2022 and to the Lionesses in the Women’s Euro championships next July, when some games will be played in Sheffield and Rotherham.

Read this: Looking back on 70 years of one of Sheffield’s most beautiful parks

1. Top of the world

A jubilant Gordon Banks next to England captain Bobby Moore during celebrations of their 1966 World Cup win

Photo: Central Press

Buy photo

2. Medal sale

Gordon Banks holds his 1966 World Cup winner's medal in March 2001, at a photocall at Christie's South Kensington. The medal sold for £124,750, which he used to help his three children, Julia, Robert and Wendy, buy their first houses

Photo: Toby Melville/PA

Buy photo

3. Meeting of legends

Gordon Banks at a Meadowhall Sportsmen's Dinner at Baldwin's Omega with Mel Vyce, chairman, and another Sheffield sporting legend, Owls player and manager and Blades chairman and chief executive Derek Dooley

Photo: Roger Nadal

Buy photo

4. Tinsley talent

Gordon Banks, third from left, playing for Tinsley as a youngster

Photo: Submitted

Buy photo
SheffieldEnglandWembleyLeicester
Next Page
Page 1 of 4