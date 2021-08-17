The 1,100-seater theatre, which opened in 1897, has had its ups and downs over the years – it was nearly lost when, after a period serving as a bingo hall and a rock venue, it closed and fell into disrepair. Only a concerted campaign saved the Lyceum, which reopened in December 1990.
It had only closed since for refurbishments before the pandemic hit and entertainment venues had to close. To book tickets for Hairspray and to see what else is on, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
1. Leaving their hats on...
The Cast of The Full Monty at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield in May 2019
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
2. Setting the stage
Members of the audience arriving for the gala reopening of the Lyceum in Sheffield in December 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Opening fanfare
The Heritage New Orleans Brass Band welcomes guests to the reopening night of the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield on December 10, 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Full house
The audience taking their seats for the reopening night of the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield on December 10, 1990
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers