The beautiful Lyceum Theatre auditorium, pictured when it was closed during lockdown

A look back at Sheffield Lyceum's ups and downs as theatre reopens after 17 months

Sheffield Lyceum finally burst back into life this week as the musical Hairspray was the first show to take to the stage for 17 months after the pandemic forced its temporary closure.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 5:18 pm

The 1,100-seater theatre, which opened in 1897, has had its ups and downs over the years – it was nearly lost when, after a period serving as a bingo hall and a rock venue, it closed and fell into disrepair. Only a concerted campaign saved the Lyceum, which reopened in December 1990.

It had only closed since for refurbishments before the pandemic hit and entertainment venues had to close. To book tickets for Hairspray and to see what else is on, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

1. Leaving their hats on...

The Cast of The Full Monty at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield in May 2019

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

2. Setting the stage

Members of the audience arriving for the gala reopening of the Lyceum in Sheffield in December 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Opening fanfare

The Heritage New Orleans Brass Band welcomes guests to the reopening night of the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield on December 10, 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Full house

The audience taking their seats for the reopening night of the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield on December 10, 1990

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

