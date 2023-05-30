9 unusual facts about Sheffield that you likely never knew - from Tina Turner to an unrealised monorail

News you can trust since 1887
People around the world know Sheffield has a centuries-old history of steelmaking and the place was built on seven hills – but there is a mine of facts that even longstanding city residents might be unaware of.
By Lee Peace
Published 14th Feb 2020, 13:16 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:50 BST

From the location of Tina Turner’s last concert to unrealised plans for a monorail and the fate of the most opulent theatre outside London, here are 9 gems from the archives.

Sheffield Cathedral could have had two spires, a massive nave stretching to Church Street and a completely new north side - if World War Two hadn’t got in the way. Ambitious plans were delayed during the conflict then scaled back in the post-war era for cost reasons.

Highwayman Spence Broughton committed a robbery in Sheffield in 1791 - after being caught and convicted, he was executed and his body was left to hang in chains on Attercliffe Common for 36 years. People flocked to see his remains.

A £10 million, nine-station monorail system was proposed in Sheffield in 1973. Driverless carriages would take passengers along two miles of electrified tracks from the Midland railway station, above the Hole In The Road, and up to Fargate before hooking past the Town Hall and descending down The Moor. Sheffield was to pilot a Government scheme for monorail networks in big places. However, criticism grew and the idea was quietly dropped.

