People around the world know Sheffield has a centuries-old history of steelmaking and the place was built on seven hills. But there are some facts about the city that even longstanding residents might be unaware of.
From the location of Tina Turner’s last concert to unrealised plans for a monorail and the fate of the most opulent theatre outside London, here are nine gems.
1. 9 unusual facts about Sheffield
2. Sheffield Cathedral could have been twice its present size
Sheffield Cathedral could have had two spires, a massive nave stretching to Church Street and a completely new north side - if World War Two hadn’t got in the way. Ambitious plans were delayed during the conflict then scaled back in the post-war era for cost reasons. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. A highwayman's dead body was left hanging in Sheffield for over 35 years
Highwayman Spence Broughton committed a robbery in Sheffield in 1791 - after being caught and convicted, he was executed and his body was left to hang in chains on Attercliffe Common for 36 years. People flocked to see his remains. Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. A monorail line was once seriously proposed in the city centre
A £10 million, nine-station monorail system was proposed in Sheffield in 1973. Driverless carriages would take passengers along two miles of electrified tracks from the
Midland railway station, above the Hole In The Road, and up to Fargate before hooking past the Town Hall and descending down The Moor. Sheffield was to pilot a Government scheme for monorail networks in big places. However, criticism grew and the idea was quietly dropped. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Limited