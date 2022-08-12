1980 was a pivotal decade for many reasons with Margaret Thatcher at the helm as Conservative Prime Minister.

She will be remembered for introducing numerous changes to society, introducing policies which affected millions of people.

She waged war on the unions – most famously against Arthur Scargill and the National Union of Mineworkers during the miners’ strike.

She also introduced the Poll Tax which caused riots in Trafalgar square.

We also had an explosion of British music and New Romantic bands such as Duran Duran, Japan, and Sheffield’s very own Human league topped the charts.

Here’s 9 pictures taken around Sheffield to take you back to that decade.

The British task force were victorious in the Falklands conflict with Argentina in 1982.

Do you remember these scenes , and memories from the 80s?

Before the miners strike, steel workers also went on strike Pickets from Hadfields Limited on the march during the steel strike in 1980

Gone, but not forgotten Castle Market, Sheffield Castle Market, Sheffield - 24th February 1986

Sheffield Town Hall egg box survived 80s Sheffield Town Hall egg box 1979

Leslie Boulton - Orgreave June 18, 1984 survived attack on her by mounted police officer Leslie Boulton was one many present at Orgreave