1980 was a pivotal decade for many reasons with Margaret Thatcher at the helm as Conservative Prime Minister.
She will be remembered for introducing numerous changes to society, introducing policies which affected millions of people.
She waged war on the unions – most famously against Arthur Scargill and the National Union of Mineworkers during the miners’ strike.
She also introduced the Poll Tax which caused riots in Trafalgar square.
Meanwhile, the Falklands War was one of her most defining acts of courage to some – or stubbornness to others.
We also had an explosion of British music and New Romantic bands such as Duran Duran, Japan, and Sheffield’s very own Human league topped the charts.
Here’s 9 pictures taken around Sheffield to take you back to that decade.
Do you remember these scenes , and memories from the 80s?