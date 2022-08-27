News you can trust since 1887
9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1995 - including Sean Bean filming When Saturday Comes

It was the mid 90s and Britpop was reaching fever pitch as Oasis and Blur battled it out in the charts.

By Errol Edwards
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:45 am

In other news in 1995, OJ Simpson was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Meanwhile in Sheffield, Sean Bean was in town to film When Saturday Comes.

Here’s 9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1995.

1. Sean Bean off to film another scene in the film When Saturday Comes.

Sean Bean leaves Weston Park by Car after being flown their by helicopter from London to continue filming in the City 22 January 1995

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. When Sheffield had a Star Walk - did you ever take a stroll?

Sheffield Star walk stratin in front of the Town Hall 1995

Photo: Errol Edwards

3. Tom and Barbara Boulding at Fagan's Pub, Broad Lane, well before the kissing OAPs mural

Tom and Barbara Boulding at Fagan's Pub, Sheffield, April 1995

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Exterior of Fagan's Pub, Broad Lane, Sheffield, in 1995

Fagan's Pub, Broad Lane, Sheffield, in 1995.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

