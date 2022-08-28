News you can trust since 1887
9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1977 - the year of Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee

1977 saw many Sheffield residents enjoy some form of merriment at street parties across the city to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee.

By Errol Edwards
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:45 am

It was also the year that the Sex Pistols truly burst onto the punk scene, while music lovers also mourned the death of Rock star Marc Bolan, the lead singer of T. Rex.

The world was also stunned by the sudden death of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley.

Collage of Sheffield products taken by Sheffield City Council PR unit, 1977

Here’s 9 images to take you back to the year that was 1977.

South Yorkshire Police: Sergeant Maurice Hunt and Duke at the South Yorkshire Police Horse and Dog Competition, Sheffield Show, 1977
Grinders, A. Spafford and Co., Ltd., agricultural earth wearing parts manufacturers, Colver Road, Mar 1977
Polishing knife handles at David Mellor's cutlery firm in Broom Hall, Feb 1977
21 Gun Salute performed by the Chestnut Troop, Royal Horse Artillery at Shirecliffe College for the Silver Jubilee Visit of Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by HRH Duke of Edinburgh
Lancaster bomber over the Derwent Dam, Apr 1977
H. R. Whitehead, handicraft supplies, Chapel Walk also Nos. 23 George France Ltd., hairstylist (originally the Howard Gallery); 27, Finlay and Co. Ltd., tobacconists and 20, Lewis's The Jewellers Ltd., Oct 1977
Mrs Florence Thackeray inside the smallest shop in Sheffield, No. 44 Upper Hanover Street, Sep 1977
Archaeological dig at Sheffield Manor House, off Manor Lane, Aug 1977
