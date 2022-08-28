9 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1977 - the year of Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee
1977 saw many Sheffield residents enjoy some form of merriment at street parties across the city to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee.
By Errol Edwards
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 4:45 am
It was also the year that the Sex Pistols truly burst onto the punk scene, while music lovers also mourned the death of Rock star Marc Bolan, the lead singer of T. Rex.
The world was also stunned by the sudden death of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley.
Here’s 9 images to take you back to the year that was 1977.