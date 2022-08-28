Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was also the year that the Sex Pistols truly burst onto the punk scene, while music lovers also mourned the death of Rock star Marc Bolan, the lead singer of T. Rex.

The world was also stunned by the sudden death of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley.

Collage of Sheffield products taken by Sheffield City Council PR unit, 1977

Here’s 9 images to take you back to the year that was 1977.

South Yorkshire Police: Sergeant Maurice Hunt and Duke at the South Yorkshire Police Horse and Dog Competition, Sheffield Show, 1977

Grinders, A. Spafford and Co., Ltd., agricultural earth wearing parts manufacturers, Colver Road, Mar 1977

Polishing knife handles at David Mellor's cutlery firm in Broom Hall, Feb 1977

21 Gun Salute performed by the Chestnut Troop, Royal Horse Artillery at Shirecliffe College for the Silver Jubilee Visit of Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by HRH Duke of Edinburgh

Lancaster bomber over the Derwent Dam, Apr 1977

H. R. Whitehead, handicraft supplies, Chapel Walk also Nos. 23 George France Ltd., hairstylist (originally the Howard Gallery); 27, Finlay and Co. Ltd., tobacconists and 20, Lewis's The Jewellers Ltd., Oct 1977

Mrs Florence Thackeray inside the smallest shop in Sheffield, No. 44 Upper Hanover Street, Sep 1977