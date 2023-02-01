Largely thanks to industrial decline, Sheffield has a number of factory buildings that have been left to dereliction over the years.
As well as factory buildings, entertainment centres, hospitals and churches have also been abandoned over the years. Please note that visiting these sites may be illegal as well as dangerous and is not encouraged by The Star.
1. Inside Woollen & Co
2. Record Ridgeway
The site of the former William Ridgway Tools factory, this building has now been abandoned for decades. Urban explorers have noted the great view from the roof and abundance of graffiti artwork that has popped up inside.
3. Falcon Works
This once-busy workshop for a saw manufacturers is now eerily quiet, with debris and broken glass littering the floor.
4. Attercliffe Tram Sheds
Urban explorers have noted some artistic graffiti popping up at what used to be the Attercliffe Tram sheds - used for servicing Sheffield's trams when they were first introduced, before closing in 1960.
