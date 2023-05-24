The Steel City has sadly seen a number of factory buildings descend into dereliction over the years.
As well as factory buildings, entertainment centres, hospitals and churches have also been abandoned over the years.
Please note that visiting these sites may be illegal as well as dangerous and is not encouraged.
1. Inside Woollen & Co
Inside Woollen & Co. Photo: submit
2. Record Ridgeway
The site of the former William Ridgway Tools factory, this building has now been abandoned for decades. Urban explorers have noted the great view from the roof and abundance of graffiti artwork that has popped up inside. Photo: Google
3. Falcon Works
This once-busy workshop for a saw manufacturers is now eerily quiet, with debris and broken glass littering the floor. Photo: Google
4. MFA Bowl
A lounge bar, changing and powder rooms and even a children's nursery with closed circuit television for childminding are all abandoned at this 24-lane bowling alley, which has been closed since 2018. Photo: Google