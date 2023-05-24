News you can trust since 1887
9 of Sheffield's creepiest abandoned buildings including Hepworth Refractories and MFA Bowl

The Steel City has sadly seen a number of factory buildings descend into dereliction over the years.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:27 BST

As well as factory buildings, entertainment centres, hospitals and churches have also been abandoned over the years.

Please note that visiting these sites may be illegal as well as dangerous and is not encouraged.

Inside Woollen & Co.

Inside Woollen & Co

Inside Woollen & Co. Photo: submit

The site of the former William Ridgway Tools factory, this building has now been abandoned for decades. Urban explorers have noted the great view from the roof and abundance of graffiti artwork that has popped up inside.

Record Ridgeway

The site of the former William Ridgway Tools factory, this building has now been abandoned for decades. Urban explorers have noted the great view from the roof and abundance of graffiti artwork that has popped up inside. Photo: Google

This once-busy workshop for a saw manufacturers is now eerily quiet, with debris and broken glass littering the floor.

Falcon Works

This once-busy workshop for a saw manufacturers is now eerily quiet, with debris and broken glass littering the floor. Photo: Google

A lounge bar, changing and powder rooms and even a children's nursery with closed circuit television for childminding are all abandoned at this 24-lane bowling alley, which has been closed since 2018.

MFA Bowl

A lounge bar, changing and powder rooms and even a children's nursery with closed circuit television for childminding are all abandoned at this 24-lane bowling alley, which has been closed since 2018. Photo: Google

