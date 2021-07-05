These are facts about Sheffield suburbs that you might not have known.

9 little known facts about these Sheffield suburbs

There are plenty of interesting facts about Sheffield, but are you familiar with these 9 little known facts with reference to some of the city’s suburbs?

If you search up Sheffield on the internet, you are bound to find a wealth of information about the city’s history and lists upon lists of interesting facts.

We’ve created a list of 9 little known facts about these Sheffield suburbs that might leave you wondering how much you really know about the area you live in.

1. Manor - Mary Queen of Scots

Mary, Queen of Scots was imprisoned at Manor Lodge and Sheffield Castle after she arrived in the city in 1570. She first stayed at Manor Lodge in 1573 and from this date she stayed here for several months at a time every year. Her ghost is said to haunt the Turret House building.

2. Broomhill

Broomhill - During World War II, stores bombed out of the city centre re-located here to continue business.

3. Crosspool

Sandygate in Crosspool is home to the oldest football ground in the world and is the residence of Hallam FC.

4. Attercliffe - Highwayman left to hang for 36 years

Highwayman Spence Broughton committed a robbery in Sheffield in 1791 - after being caught and convicted, he was executed and his body was left to hang in chains on Attercliffe Common for 36 years. People flocked to see his remains.

