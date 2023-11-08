News you can trust since 1887
26 nostalgic photos of The American Adventure theme park to bring back memories of fun-filled family days out

It’s more than 15 years since The American Aventure theme park, which thrilled a generation of youngsters, sadly closed.
By Claire Lewis
Published 29th Jan 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:01 GMT

The theme park was originally called Britannia Park and opened in 1985, but closed after just 10 weeks with huge debts.

It was then bought by Derbyshire Council for £2.5 million in 1986, and sold to Grenada, which reopened the park under the name ‘The American Adventure’ in June 1987.

The American Adventure was hugely popular in its heyday during the late 80s, 90s and early noughties, and new attractions were introduced over the years to keep up with the times.

Popular rides included Nightmare Niagara, which at one time reportedly boasted the UK's tallest log flume drop, the Runaway Train and Buffalo Stampede.

Unfortunately the announcement came in 2007 that the park would not be reopening that year, and the rides were sold off to various amusement parks and attractions around the world.

Here, we are taking a look back at old pictures of the theme park.

May 1991, The American Adventure theme park, Mexicoland opened by Samuel Magdaleno

The Missile opened in 1989 to much excitement - do you remember riding it?

Who remembers the log flume?

The theme park was located in a country park with a large lake in the middle. There were different themed areas with various white-knuckle rides introduced over the years. Which was your favourite?

