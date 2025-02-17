25 fantastic photographs of The American Adventure as theme parks prepare to reopen in 2025

Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 14:59 BST

Half-term is upon us and in years gone by families from South Yorkshire would have visited The American Adventure theme park, so we’ve delved into our archives to take you on a trip down memory lane.

If you grew up in South Yorkshire in the 1980s or 1990s, you probably visited The American Adventure theme park at one time or another.

The site, originally called Britannia Park, opened in 1985 but closed after just 10 weeks with huge debts.

It was then bought by Derbyshire Council for £2.5 million in 1986, and sold to Grenada, which reopened it as ‘The American Adventure’ in June 1987.

The American Adventure was hugely popular in its heyday and new rides were introduced over the years to keep up with the times.

Unfortunately the announcement came in 2007 that the park would not be reopening that year, and the rides were sold off to various amusement parks and attractions around the world.

The Missile opened in 1989 to much excitement - do you remember riding it?

1. The Missile

The Missile opened in 1989 to much excitement - do you remember riding it? Photo: Submitted

The American Adventure Theme Park entrance

2. The entrance to the American Adventure Theme Park.

The American Adventure Theme Park entrance Photo: Chad

May 1991, The American Adventure theme park, Mexicoland opened by Samuel Magdaleno

3. May 1991, The American Adventure theme park, Mexicoland opened by Samuel Magdaleno

May 1991, The American Adventure theme park, Mexicoland opened by Samuel Magdaleno Photo: Johnston Press

Who remembers the log flume?

4. Cherokee Falls

Who remembers the log flume? Photo: Chad

