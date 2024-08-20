If you grew up in South Yorkshire in the 1980s or 1990s, you probably visited The American Adventure theme park at one time or another.

The theme park, originally called Britannia Park, opened in 1985 but closed after just 10 weeks with huge debts.

It was then bought by Derbyshire Council for £2.5 million in 1986, and sold to Grenada, which reopened the park under the name ‘The American Adventure’ in June 1987.

The American Adventure was hugely popular in its heyday and new rides were introduced over the years to keep up with the times.

Unfortunately the announcement came in 2007 that the park would not be reopening that year, and the rides were sold off to various amusement parks and attractions around the world.

1 . The entrance to the American Adventure Theme Park.

3 . May 1991, The American Adventure theme park, Mexicoland opened by Samuel Magdaleno