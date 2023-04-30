They were defining moments in the lives of those who were there - and the city.
The launch of Redgates, Ponds Forge, the Crucible, Cole Brothers, the Lyceum and Meadowhall, among others, attracted thousands of people - and a Star photographer. Here, with this collection of remarkable photos, we relive the joyous first moments of some beloved institutions.
1. Cole Brothers
Cole Brothers Limited, Department Store, Barker's Pool, Sheffield. Part of the large crowd waiting for the opening of Cole Brothers' store, Barker's Pool, by the Lord Mayor, Ald. I. Lewis - 17th September 1963 Photo: Nancy Fielder
2. Cole Brothers' cafe
Cole Brothers, new store, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, 1963 - opening day crowds in cafe Photo: coles
3. Lyceum Theatre
Lyceum Theatre opening: Peter Palumbo, John Cornwall and Brian Rix. December 10 1990. Photo: Peter Tuffrey
4. Lyceum and Crucible
The newly reopened Lyceum with the Crucible in the foreground. December 10 1990. Photo: .