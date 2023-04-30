News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
8 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
9 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
12 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
13 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

20 historic photos at launch of Sheffield institutions including the Crucible, Redgates and Meadowhall

They were defining moments in the lives of those who were there - and the city.

By David Walsh
Published 30th Apr 2023, 21:46 BST

The launch of Redgates, Ponds Forge, the Crucible, Cole Brothers, the Lyceum and Meadowhall, among others, attracted thousands of people - and a Star photographer. Here, with this collection of remarkable photos, we relive the joyous first moments of some beloved institutions.

Cole Brothers Limited, Department Store, Barker's Pool, Sheffield. Part of the large crowd waiting for the opening of Cole Brothers' store, Barker's Pool, by the Lord Mayor, Ald. I. Lewis - 17th September 1963

1. Cole Brothers

Cole Brothers Limited, Department Store, Barker's Pool, Sheffield. Part of the large crowd waiting for the opening of Cole Brothers' store, Barker's Pool, by the Lord Mayor, Ald. I. Lewis - 17th September 1963 Photo: Nancy Fielder

Photo Sales
Cole Brothers, new store, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, 1963 - opening day crowds in cafe

2. Cole Brothers' cafe

Cole Brothers, new store, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, 1963 - opening day crowds in cafe Photo: coles

Photo Sales
Lyceum Theatre opening: Peter Palumbo, John Cornwall and Brian Rix. December 10 1990.

3. Lyceum Theatre

Lyceum Theatre opening: Peter Palumbo, John Cornwall and Brian Rix. December 10 1990. Photo: Peter Tuffrey

Photo Sales
The newly reopened Lyceum with the Crucible in the foreground. December 10 1990.

4. Lyceum and Crucible

The newly reopened Lyceum with the Crucible in the foreground. December 10 1990. Photo: .

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5