Over the years, Sheffield has lost many beloved shops, bars and clubs.
But they live long in the memory of those who enjoyed them - and have since passed into legend. From nights at Josephine's to the Mecca of all toy shops, Redgates, we take a look back at the treasures the city has lost.
1. Josephine's nightclub
Josephine’s nightclub was one of a kind. It was based in Barker’s Pool from 1976 until it closed in 2003. It was the place to go in Sheffield if you wanted a rather more ritzy kind of night out.
Photo: .
2. Redgates Toy Shop, closed 1988
Redgates Toy Shop was regarded as one of the best outside of London and was a big favourite with the city's children. It had several locations, including one temporary move to Ecclesall Road after being bombed in the Blitz.
Photo: Nancy Fielder
3. Thorntons
Thorntons chocolate shop on Fargate in 1999, next to Burger King. The company was founded in Sheffield in 1911 but closed all 61 shops in March 2021 due to pandemic lockdowns. It still sells online.
Photo: Stuart Hastings
4. Odeon Cinemas, closed 1971 and 1994
Though Sheffield has one Odeon remaining at Arundel Gate, two other historic Odeons in Flat Street and Burgess Street have been lost to the ages.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers