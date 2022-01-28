15 pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1983

Neil Kinnock was elected leader of the Labour party later in the year.
January had begun with the strange phenomenon of ‘blood rain’ falling from the sky, which was caused by the sand from the Sahara Desert. The term was commonly used as the falling rain looked a reddish colour and when it dried off it left a thin layer of dust which can also be red.
The one pound coin was introduced in England and Wales and the first United States cruise missiles arrived at Greenham Common in Berkshire amid protests from peace campaigners.
On a lighter note, Breakfast television and Children's ITV were launched and the Austin Metro had become Britain's best selling car.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4