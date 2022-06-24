Redgates was known affectionately as the 'Yorkshire Disneyland' and was widely considered to be Britain’s best toy store outside of London. After 129 years as a family concern, the store was sold to UK chain Zodiac Toys in 1986. Two years later, Zodiac closed it. A plaque has gone up where the store used to stand at the top of The Moor, where H&M is now located. TV presenter Leslie Crowther is pictured here at Redgates in November 1975.
12 Sheffield city centre haunts which have been lost forever, including much-loved pubs, clubs and shops

Sheffield’s skyline is studded with cranes as the redevelopment of the city centre continues apace.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 24th June 2022, 10:44 am

New buildings, including a flagship hotel overlooking the Peace Gardens and a fresh food hall opposite the old John Lewis department store, are gradually taking shape as the city’s heart undergoes a major transformation.

But there are many fondly remembered shops, pubs, clubs and other city landmarks which have been lost for good in recent years.

Here are some of Sheffield city centre’s best known haunts which have closed or disappeared.

1. Grosvenor House Hotel

The Grosvenor House Hotel was once the place to be seen in Sheffield. It hosted top snooker players when the World Championships came to The Crucible and was used by famous footballers when their teams were in the city to play FA Cup semi-finals. It was demolished in 2017 to make way for HSBC's new offices, which sit above the fashion stores Weekday and Monki.

2. Andrew's Cafe tea rooms

The once popular tea rooms on Chapel Walk closed earlier this year after failing to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic. They had been a favourite with theatregoers heading to or from shows at the Crucible and Lyceum and had been running for more than a decade before the business went into liquidation.

3. The Stone House pub

The Stone House pub on Church Street, near Sheffield Cathedral, was famous in its 70s and 80s heyday for its courtyard, which was demolished to make space for Orchard Square shopping centre. The listed building remains empty.

4. Castle Market

Sheffield's Castle Market building was constructed in 1928 and closed in 2013 when The Moor Market opened. It has since been demolished and the site remains hidden behind hoardings pending its long-awaited redevelopment

