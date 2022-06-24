1. Grosvenor House Hotel

The Grosvenor House Hotel was once the place to be seen in Sheffield. It hosted top snooker players when the World Championships came to The Crucible and was used by famous footballers when their teams were in the city to play FA Cup semi-finals. It was demolished in 2017 to make way for HSBC's new offices, which sit above the fashion stores Weekday and Monki.

Photo: stuart hastings