But there are many fondly remembered shops, pubs, clubs and other city landmarks which have been lost for good in recent years.
Here are some of Sheffield city centre’s best known haunts which have closed or disappeared.
1. Grosvenor House Hotel
The Grosvenor House Hotel was once the place to be seen in Sheffield. It hosted top snooker players when the World Championships came to The Crucible and was used by famous footballers when their teams were in the city to play FA Cup semi-finals. It was demolished in 2017 to make way for HSBC's new offices, which sit above the fashion stores Weekday and Monki.
Photo: stuart hastings
2. Andrew's Cafe tea rooms
The once popular tea rooms on Chapel Walk closed earlier this year after failing to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic. They had been a favourite with theatregoers heading to or from shows at the Crucible and Lyceum and had been running for more than a decade before the business went into liquidation.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Stone House pub
The Stone House pub on Church Street, near Sheffield Cathedral, was famous in its 70s and 80s heyday for its courtyard, which was demolished to make space for Orchard Square shopping centre. The listed building remains empty.
Photo: submitted
4. Castle Market
Sheffield's Castle Market building was constructed in 1928 and closed in 2013 when The Moor Market opened. It has since been demolished and the site remains hidden behind hoardings pending its long-awaited redevelopment
Photo: Nancy Fielder