2 . Sheffield Pals at The Somme, July 1 1916

The Sheffield Pals had been set up as a battalion of volunteers within the Yorkshire and Lancaster Regiment (12th battalion) near the start of World War One, with just over 1,000 members. They went into battle for the first time on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, near the village of Serre, on July 1, 1916. By the end of that day, 513 of them were killed, wounded or missing. Picture shows the Sheffield Memorial Park near Serre, at the Somme. Picture: David Kessen Photo: David Kessen