News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

12 days, passed into Sheffield folklore, that everyone in the city should know about, from blitz to floods

They are dates that have shaken Sheffield to its foundations.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 15th Jul 2023, 04:00 BST

From Georgian and early Victorian times, right the way through to the 21st century, these dates have had a massive impact on Sheffield, and many of them run deep in the city’s collective memory, never forgotten and passed on down the generations in hushed tones.

Some of them are known all across the world, but all of them are specially poignant in Sheffield, with most of them now marked by memorials to make sure that no one forgets.

We have put together a gallery, below, recalling these 12 days or dates.

This gallery shows nine days that have gone down in Sheffield folklore, that most in the city know about.

1. Nine days that have gone down in Sheffield folklore

This gallery shows nine days that have gone down in Sheffield folklore, that most in the city know about. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers / Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Sheffield Pals had been set up as a battalion of volunteers within the Yorkshire and Lancaster Regiment (12th battalion) near the start of World War One, with just over 1,000 members. They went into battle for the first time on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, near the village of Serre, on July 1, 1916. By the end of that day, 513 of them were killed, wounded or missing. Picture shows the Sheffield Memorial Park near Serre, at the Somme. Picture: David Kessen

2. Sheffield Pals at The Somme, July 1 1916

The Sheffield Pals had been set up as a battalion of volunteers within the Yorkshire and Lancaster Regiment (12th battalion) near the start of World War One, with just over 1,000 members. They went into battle for the first time on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, near the village of Serre, on July 1, 1916. By the end of that day, 513 of them were killed, wounded or missing. Picture shows the Sheffield Memorial Park near Serre, at the Somme. Picture: David Kessen Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
Almost 700 people were killed during the air raids of the Sheffield Blitz, which was 12/13 and 15/16 December during World War Two, as bombers attacked the city. Over 82,000 houses of a total stock of 150,000 were damaged. A number of well known buildings were also badly damaged or destroyed. PIcture shows buildings damaged by the blitz in Sheffield - High Street and The Moor

3. Sheffield Blitz, 12/13 and 15/16 December 1940

Almost 700 people were killed during the air raids of the Sheffield Blitz, which was 12/13 and 15/16 December during World War Two, as bombers attacked the city. Over 82,000 houses of a total stock of 150,000 were damaged. A number of well known buildings were also badly damaged or destroyed. PIcture shows buildings damaged by the blitz in Sheffield - High Street and The Moor Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
The Great Sheffield Flood was a flood that devastated parts of Sheffield, England, on 11 March 1864, when the Dale Dyke Dam broke as its reservoir was being filled for the first time. At least 240 people died and more than 600 houses were damaged or destroyed by the flood. The picture shows a memorial to the victims The Great Sheffield Flood 12th March 1864

4. The Great Sheffield Flood, March 12 1864

The Great Sheffield Flood was a flood that devastated parts of Sheffield, England, on 11 March 1864, when the Dale Dyke Dam broke as its reservoir was being filled for the first time. At least 240 people died and more than 600 houses were damaged or destroyed by the flood. The picture shows a memorial to the victims The Great Sheffield Flood 12th March 1864 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldGeorgianVictorian