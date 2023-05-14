We asked our readers what was one thing they would change about Sheffield if they could.
The Steel City is a beautiful place with extensive green spaces and friendly, supportive communities, but every city has its flaws. We asked our readers on Twitter what they would change about Sheffield if they could.
This is what they suggested.
1. Supertram stop at Bramall Lane
John suggested a Supertram stop near to Bramall Lane. The service already has two routes heading into Hillsborough, so maybe it is time Supertram was extended towards Highfield as well. Photo: National World
2. Move offices to the top of the hills
One reader, who is a keen cyclist, suggested moving the city's offices and businesses to the top of Sheffield's many hills. They said it'd would allow them to have a nice journey home in the evenings. Photo: sub
3. 'High quality' active travel infrastructure
Joel said he would add "properly designed, high quality active travel infrastructure" on Sheffield's main routes. Mayor Oliver Coppard and Olympian Ed Clancy (pictured with skaters at Onboard Skatepark) have outlined their plans to bring better active travel infrastructure to South Yorkshire. Photo: sub
4. "Bring back John Lewis"
Lorri wants to "bring back John Lewis". The Cole Brothers building has been empty since the department store brand left the building. Photo: Dean Atkins