News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

11 things The Star readers would change about Sheffield if they had the chance including a John Lewis return

We asked our readers what was one thing they would change about Sheffield if they could.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th May 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 17:36 BST

The Steel City is a beautiful place with extensive green spaces and friendly, supportive communities, but every city has its flaws. We asked our readers on Twitter what they would change about Sheffield if they could.

This is what they suggested.

John suggested a Supertram stop near to Bramall Lane. The service already has two routes heading into Hillsborough, so maybe it is time Supertram was extended towards Highfield as well.

1. Supertram stop at Bramall Lane

John suggested a Supertram stop near to Bramall Lane. The service already has two routes heading into Hillsborough, so maybe it is time Supertram was extended towards Highfield as well. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
One reader, who is a keen cyclist, suggested moving the city's offices and businesses to the top of Sheffield's many hills. They said it'd would allow them to have a nice journey home in the evenings.

2. Move offices to the top of the hills

One reader, who is a keen cyclist, suggested moving the city's offices and businesses to the top of Sheffield's many hills. They said it'd would allow them to have a nice journey home in the evenings. Photo: sub

Photo Sales
Joel said he would add "properly designed, high quality active travel infrastructure" on Sheffield's main routes. Mayor Oliver Coppard and Olympian Ed Clancy (pictured with skaters at Onboard Skatepark) have outlined their plans to bring better active travel infrastructure to South Yorkshire.

3. 'High quality' active travel infrastructure

Joel said he would add "properly designed, high quality active travel infrastructure" on Sheffield's main routes. Mayor Oliver Coppard and Olympian Ed Clancy (pictured with skaters at Onboard Skatepark) have outlined their plans to bring better active travel infrastructure to South Yorkshire. Photo: sub

Photo Sales
Lorri wants to "bring back John Lewis". The Cole Brothers building has been empty since the department store brand left the building.

4. "Bring back John Lewis"

Lorri wants to "bring back John Lewis". The Cole Brothers building has been empty since the department store brand left the building. Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SheffieldJohn LewisTwitter