Young boy dies at Center Parcs after 'falling ill at sub-tropical indoor pool'
A young boy has died at Center Parcs after reportedly falling ill at a sub-tropical indoor pool.
Eyewitnesses reported that the boy fell ill while at the holiday park at Longleat Forest while playing with other children in the pool.
Staff reportedly tried to resuscitate him but the youngster could not be saved and passed away on Saturday.
One eyewitness told the Wiltshire Times that families were left anxious about using the pool following the tragedy.
They said: “It was reported to us that sadly a child had passed away; there had been some very intense resuscitation attempts by staff.
"I have been shocked and surprised that no acknowledgment or information was given by Center Parcs .
"With three children using the water park everyone was very upset and anxious about the pool area. Center Parcs did not even acknowledge the event anywhere."
Center Parcs confirmed that the boy had died but have not released any further details.
A statement said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest passed away after becoming unwell whilst at Longleat Forest.
"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. We are continuing to offer our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance.
"In accordance with the family’s wishes for privacy at this difficult time, we will not be providing any further detail or comment."
Center Parcs opened in Longleat in 1997 and there are five different holiday parks in the UK, including Sherwood Forest just an hour away from Sheffield.