Yorkshire Ambulance Service introduces dementia-friendly vehicles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has introduced new vehicles with features to improve the experience of patients with dementia.

The improvements, to both emergency and non-emergency vehicles, include printed blinds with a country landscape and higher-contrasting colours on the seats, floor and steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Butterworth, Head of Nursing and Patient Experience at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: "The printed blinds make the passenger area seem less clinical.

"They give a point of focus and conversation for someone who is living with dementia and may be distressed in this environment.

"The new contrasting also makes the edges more easily identifiable for patients.

"These simple additions to our vehicles will have a positive impact on patient experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

125 dementia-friendly 999 vehicles are expected to be in service by the end of March, along with 60 non-emergency patient transport service (PTS) vehicles.