Sharon Docker, aged 62, was initially admitted to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands, with symptoms of Covid-19 in January last year.

Sharon said: “My symptoms started in January when I began feeling extremely weak and I was struggling to eat anything. I was getting to the point where I was out of breath and couldn’t seem to shake it off so my daughter phoned 111 and I was taken by ambulance to A&E at Russells Hall Hospital.”

Sharon Docker has thanks Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS staff for saving her life

Sharon was then transferred to the specialist Intensive Care Unit at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals where she was given a tracheostomy and put on a ventilator to help her breathe. Due to the severe nature of her condition, Sharon was kept in the Intensive Care Unit to be cared for and spent six weeks on a ventilator.

“In total I spent 12 weeks at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, and they were absolutely brilliant,” she said. “Not only did they look after me, but they also looked after my family by phoning them constantly to give them updates on my progress every day.

“When I woke up, a nurse was there straight away to check on me and reassure me that my family knew where I was.”

Once she was feeling better Sharon was transferred to a hospital in Birmingham so she could be closer to her family and has now been back at home for just over six months.

“I can’t say thank you enough to this wonderful Hospital and all the Intensive Care Unit team at Sheffield who looked after me,” Sharon added.

“It was my 62nd birthday last month and it’s all down to everyone who worked in the Intensive Care Unit that I was able to celebrate it with my family, so thank you for saving my life.