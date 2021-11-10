White Collar Boxing aims to raise funds for extremely worthy cause.

Pop Haywood, aged 65, is hosting a boxing charity event, which will take place on Friday November 12, at the Manor Social Club on City Road.

The event, at 6pm, is being held to raise money for the families of Connie Gent, 11, John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, and Terri Harris, 35, whose bodies were discovered on September 19 this year. Connie had been staying staying at the home of John Paul, Lacey and their mum Terri in Chandos Crescent.

One of the bouts taking place at the charity boxing event will be with Rosie Fitzsimmons, aged 25, from Arbourthorne, who will be taking part in her second bout.

Pop Haywood, Rosie Fitzsimmons and Shona Mannion

Rosie took up boxing just before lockdown, but was unable to continue due to Covid restrictions.

When restrictions were lifted Rosie, who has Down's Syndrome, returned to the gym.

She wanted to try something new and was introduced to boxing at Rileys Gym on Upwell Street Sheffield.

Pop said: “Rosie started training just before lockdown, then came back when lockdown finished.”

He has been working with Rosie and says her fitness levels have increased. “She's also lost weight, and her confidence has also risen,” he added.

Pop has previously run events in aid of Bluebell Wood Hospice with Connie Gent’s father Charlie helping as a DJ.

Charlie has now volunteered to DJ at this event too.

“The boxers doing the show get sponsored, and what they raise will go to the families,” said Pop.

Tickets cost £15 each available from Riley’s gym or on the door on the night. There will also be a raffle with proceeds also going to the event.

Damien Bendall, 31, has been charged with four counts of murder in relation to the deaths in Killamarsh. A trial has been fixed for March 1 with a review of the case on November 26.