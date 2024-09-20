Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children 💉

Since January there have been nearly 2,500 cases of measles reported.

Last week it was reported that a child had died from a measles-related death in the UK.

A mum is "urging parents to get their children vaccinated" after nearly losing her son to measles.

Sophie Dale, 28, explained that she had been "nervous and doubtful" about vaccinating her son Levi because of posts on TikTok and Facebook wrongly linking the measles vaccination to debunked autism risks.

She did book him in for his first MMR jab, but the 11-month-old caught measles just days before his appointment. Levi had several seizures and spent six days in hospital fighting for his life after it caused a severe case of sepsis.

Sophie now advocates for the MMR vaccine, having seen the devastating impacts of measles on her son, who survived and is now a "perfectly healthy and thriving six-year-old little boy", as well as being a great big brother to one-year-old sister Winnie.

The 28-year-old stay-at-home mum, from Chesham, Bucks, said: "Even if you're doubtful to go and speak to professionals. Go to doctors and nurses and say 'I'm scared because I've seen this and could you give me more information'.”

She added: "I get the fear around vaccinations but this is what happened to my son."

Sophie Dale with her son Levi who was nearly killed by measles. | Dale family / SWNS

Parents have been urged to get their children vaccinated against measles after infection rates have steadily increased. According to data from the UKHSA, in the last four weeks since August 12, there have been 83 confirmed cases, with nearly 2,500 recorded since January 2024.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious complications in some people and in rare cases even death. Cases have been on the rise across England, with it being reported last week that a child had died.

The UKHSA, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England are urging parents and carers to ensure their children are vaccinated and that they catch up on any missed vaccinations for serious diseases including measles, whooping cough, meningitis, diphtheria and polio.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles often begins as cold-like symptoms including a high temperature, a blocked or runny nose, sneezing and a cough, according to the NHS. The measles rash usually appears a few days after developing the cold-like symptoms, brown or red in appearance, it starts on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

A measles rash on 11-month-old Levi Dale. | Dale family / SWNS

How can you get the measles vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is offered to all babies and young children as part of the NHS vaccination schedule. It is delivered in two doses, the first when the child is one-year-old and the second when the child is three years and four months old.

It is also available to older children and adults who may have missed their vaccination at GP surgeries and in some pharmacies.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of measles and how to access an MMR vaccine at NHS.UK.