‘We want him here for as long as possible’ – family of Sheffield dad appeal for help to fund cancer-fighting drug

The family of a Sheffield dad who has been diagnosed with cancer are asking people to help them fund medication that could prolong his life.

Mark Taylor from Crosspool was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in November 2018 at the age of just 37.

Mark Taylor with daughters Alexis (left) and Olivia.

He has already gone through an intense week of radiotherapy and six rounds of chemotherapy, but has now been told the disease has spread to his liver.

The married father-of-two’s hopes now lie in a medicine which costs £2,720 a month and is not currently available on the NHS.

Mark’s sister, Katie Taylor, who is currently on maternity leave, said: “It is a bit manic trying to get the money together as I have never been in a situation like this before.

“But the last scan that he has had show it is working quite well so the treatment will continue as long as we can afford it.

Mark Taylor with his niece Harper.

“His doctors say nothing is off the cards and there could be a miracle, but given that it has spread to his liver we just want to prolong his life as long as we can.”

Kitchen-designer Mark and his wife Jamie have two girls - 10-year-old Olivia and six-year-old Alexis - and were recently married.

The drug he needs is given alongside chemotherapy and can prevent tumours from growing further by stopping blood flowing to them..

“The last scan showed that they had shrunk and that is a really good sign,” said Katie.

“However, the treatment is very expensive and he will only be able to carry on with this treatment whilst we can raise the money for it.

“Mark has a wife and two young daughters and we all obviously want him here for as long as possible.”

As well as money for Mark’s treatment, the family also want to raise awareness of bowel cancer in younger people which is not currently screened for in those under 55.

The family is about to launch a raffle to help fund Mark’s treatment which includes prizes of a large Pete McKee print, passes for soft-play venue Medieval Mayhem and vouchers for restaurants in Broomhill and Crookes.

Recruitment consultants Willcox Matthews will also be joining forces with IT support firm TechTeam for a charity 24-hour static bike ride for Mark on Thursday, May 30.

To find out more about the raffle or donate, visit www.facebook.com/donate/491231711411862.