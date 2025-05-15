“We need to up our game” says senior councillor as report highlights support gaps for Barnsley’s 25,000 unpaid carers

A new council report revealing that unpaid carers in Barnsley provide support worth nearly £900 million a year has prompted senior councillors to acknowledge the need to provide more support.

Produced by a task and finish group from the council’s overview and scrutiny committee, the report casts a light on the reality faced by more than 24,700 people in Barnsley who care for a loved one without formal pay or recognition.

Many of these carers juggle their responsibilities alongside work, education, or their own health struggles, and often without any support from public services.

Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for adult social care and public health, welcomed the report’s recommendations and didn’t shy away from the challenges ahead.

He told yesterday’s (May 14) cabinet meeting: “I think it’s quite clear that what you’re saying to us is that we’re doing some good stuff, but we need to up our game, and that is correct.

“I think it’s important to understand particularly how we can improve transitions for young carers and parent carers from children to adult services.”

Coun Cave stressed the importance of identifying and supporting young carers, many of whom remain hidden. He welcomed recommendations to work more closely with the Barnsley Schools Alliance, highlighting the risk of young carers facing discrimination or challenges at school, particularly around attendance. “It’s really important we improve what we do,” he said.

The financial value of unpaid care provided in Barnsley is estimated at an eye-watering £889 million per year, according to the report. But behind that figure lies a human cost. Carers, including children and young people, are providing essential support with medication, personal care, emotional support, and household tasks, often without a break, and with little formal help.

Despite the scale of caring in the borough, fewer than half of carers are currently known to services. By 2037, that number is expected to grow by 40 per cent, potentially reaching nearly 40,000 unpaid carers. Incredibly, around a third of Barnsley Council’s own workforce have identified themselves as carers.

The scrutiny group spent several months gathering testimony directly from carers and support providers across the borough. They visited organisations like Barnsley Young Carers Service and the Sibling Support Service, where young people spoke candidly about managing their school lives around their caring duties. Carers shared how it’s often difficult to attend to their own health needs, and suggested ideas like double GP appointments, allowing them to be seen alongside the person they care for, as a way to ease pressure.

The group’s findings include recommendations for better training and awareness for councillors, stronger links between adult and children’s carers services, more recognition for young carers within schools, and designing respite care that includes something for the carer too, such as craft sessions, wellbeing activities or peer support groups.

They also urged the council to explore how upcoming services like Barnsley Youth Zone could provide specific support and space for young carers.

Cabinet unanimously accepted the report and confirmed that council officers would prepare a detailed response, setting out how the recommendations will be delivered. The findings will also shape Barnsley’s upcoming Carers Strategy, due later this year.