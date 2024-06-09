Watch: Video captures Sheffield Race for Life at Graves Park, as hundreds turn out to run and watch

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Jun 2024, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Video captures Sheffield Race for Life as hundreds turn out at Graves Park

Hundreds turned out for Sheffield Race for Life - and the Star was there to capture it on video.

This year’s event took place in Graves Park in Sheffield, and followed on from an obstacle course event which was run there the previous day, also as part of Race for Life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Race for Life is run each year in the city, and at other locations around the UK.

It is a major fundraiser for the cancer charity Cancer Research UK.

Take a look at our video and see how today’s event went for some of those who took part.

Related topics:Graves ParkSheffieldVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.