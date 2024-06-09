Watch: Video captures Sheffield Race for Life at Graves Park, as hundreds turn out to run and watch
This year’s event took place in Graves Park in Sheffield, and followed on from an obstacle course event which was run there the previous day, also as part of Race for Life.
It is a major fundraiser for the cancer charity Cancer Research UK.
Take a look at our video and see how today’s event went for some of those who took part.
