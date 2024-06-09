Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video captures Sheffield Race for Life as hundreds turn out at Graves Park

Hundreds turned out for Sheffield Race for Life - and the Star was there to capture it on video.

This year’s event took place in Graves Park in Sheffield, and followed on from an obstacle course event which was run there the previous day, also as part of Race for Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race for Life is run each year in the city, and at other locations around the UK.

It is a major fundraiser for the cancer charity Cancer Research UK.