Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They are probably the biggest Christmas labels in Sheffield - and this is how they are fixed in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our video shows workmen using giant mechanical platforms to fix the enormous labels to the huge illuminated snowflakes on the side of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

They carried out the work on Saturday afternoon, checking to make sure the lights worked as they went along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the 20th year that the fundraising snowflakes have been fixed to the side of the hospital, opposite Weston Park.

The labels, each attached to a snowflake, carry the names of organisations what have pledged to raise money for the hospital as poart of the annual snowflake appeal.

Over £370,000 has been pledged so far for this year’s appeal to raise funds for the construction of the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which is to be built at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.

Bookings are still open to book a Snowflake for 2024. To get involved, visit tchc.org.uk/Snowflakes.