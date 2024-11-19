Watch: Children's Hospital attaches biggest Christmas labels in Sheffield, and it needs more than just string
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Our video shows workmen using giant mechanical platforms to fix the enormous labels to the huge illuminated snowflakes on the side of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
They carried out the work on Saturday afternoon, checking to make sure the lights worked as they went along.
It is the 20th year that the fundraising snowflakes have been fixed to the side of the hospital, opposite Weston Park.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
The labels, each attached to a snowflake, carry the names of organisations what have pledged to raise money for the hospital as poart of the annual snowflake appeal.
Over £370,000 has been pledged so far for this year’s appeal to raise funds for the construction of the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), which is to be built at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.
Bookings are still open to book a Snowflake for 2024. To get involved, visit tchc.org.uk/Snowflakes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.