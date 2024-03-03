Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield came together to remember the city's victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to government figures, 2,011 people died in Sheffield between January 2021 and December 2023 with Covid-19 on their death certificate.

A silence was observed at Balm Green Gardens, near Barker's from midday by the city's Covid memorial willow tree sculpture, following the Westminster quarters - the chimes that precede the striking of the hour by the town hall clock.

It was followed by speeches including a moving address by Craig Allsop, from Gleadless who lost his mum, Susan, to Covid during the pandemic.

He said: "Life has never been quite the same since, as I image for countless others losing someone in such unexpected ways.,

"But I remain resilient and with the love and strength of my family I try to move on and forward in life, not with anger or blame, but with thankfulness and hope."