A type of algae that is toxic to dogs and swimmers has been spotted blooming in a Rotherham park reservoir.

Visitors to Thrybergh Country Park have been warned to keep out of the water until further notice.

A health warning has been issued by Rotherham's Parks and Countryside team after toxic blue green algae was spotted blooming in Thrybergh Country Park. | Rotherham Park and Countryside Team Facebook

Blue green algae is a toxic substance that can occur in still or slow-moving water during hot weather. It can pose a serious health risk and is especially known for causing numerous dog fatalities in recent years from animals swimming in it.

A warning posted to the The Rotherham Parks and Countryside Facebook page on July 26 reads: “Please can all visitors to Thrybergh Country Park be aware that blue green algae is currently blooming in the reservoir.

“It is important that people avoid entering the water, especially with cuts or grazes.

“Dogs and other pets [should] not paddle or swim.

“Medical advice [should be] sought if anyone enters the water and feels unwell later.”

“Rangers will be checking on the water regularly and updating this post accordingly.”

File photo of Thrybergh Country Park, in Rotherham.

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria known as cyanobacteria. In many cases, it isn’t visible to the naked eye, however, when blue-green algae blooms and forms clumps. It can often be recognised by the water taking on a distinctive pea-green, soup-like appearance.

If you come across water affected by blue-green algae, it is generally best to avoid contact, for both people and pets. While not all blue-green algae is toxic, certain strains can produce harmful substances that may cause skin irritation, nausea, vomiting, or more serious health issues if ingested or inhaled.

Why is it dangerous to dogs?

While it may not look particularly threatening, blue-green algae can be extremely toxic to dogs if they swim in it or drink contaminated water.

This is due to the harmful toxins produced by blue-green algae blooms, which can interfere with a dog’s liver function.

In some cases, exposure to the bacteria can be fatal, or cause serious long-term health problems.

If you’re planning to take your dog swimming or walking near open water this summer, it’s important to stay vigilant. Avoid letting them come into contact with any water that may look suspicious.

Even if you're unsure whether the green substance is blue-green algae, it’s better to be cautious than risk your dog’s health.

For a safer alternative, consider visiting a dog-friendly swimming pool or lido where the water is regularly checked and treated, allowing your dog to enjoy a splash without the added risk.

What are the signs and symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning in dogs?

When dogs come into contact with blue-green algae, they may display some of the same symptoms as humans, such as vomiting. However, the effects on dogs can be significantly more severe.

The most common symptoms include:

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Seizures or fitting

Weakness, collapse, or unconsciousness

Disorientation or confusion

Excessive drooling

Difficulty breathing

What should you do if your dog has came into contact with blue-green algae?

If you suspect your dog has come into contact with blue-green algae or ingested contaminated water, it’s vital that you seek care from your vet immediately, as poisoning in dogs can be fatal.

Blue-green algae can cause fatal liver failure, so prevention is always the best approach. If you suspect a body of water may be contaminated, avoid it altogether to protect your pet.