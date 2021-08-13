Walk-in Covid vaccination centre begins jabs for 16 and 17-year-olds in Sheffield

The Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre, located at Longley Lane (adjacent to the Northern General Hospital), Sheffield S5 7JN, will be open for young people aged 16 and over to get their vaccination from 8am-5.30pm, seven days a week.

Visitors have been assured they will find enclosed booths to ensure privacy, no long queues and a friendly team of nurses and other NHS staff who will be happy to answer any questions.

Dr Jennifer Hill, medical director (operations) at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors at Longley Lane for young people aged 16 and 17 to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations are now available for 16 and 17-year-olds in Sheffield (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"Our route out of this pandemic is by getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible and so our Longley Lane walk-in vaccination centre will make it as easy as possible for young people to fit getting vaccinated into their busy lives.”

No appointment or ID will be required to receive the vaccine, and there is no need to be registered with a GP.

You can also book an appointment if you prefer by using the online NHS COVID-19 vaccination website. You may also receive an invitation from your local GP vaccination practice and you can choose to take up this option instead if you wish.

Young people will need to give their own consent for the vaccination and will be asked a set of questions to gain this when they attend.