From today, two birthing partners are allowed to be present during labour and birth.

There is no time limit to the visits and a birthing partner and one other visitor are allowed on the antenatal and post natal wards as well.

A partner or a nominated support person can also attend all scan appointments and antenatal appointments. Partners will be asked to wait outside antenatal clinic and Labour Ward Assessment Unit and will be called in at the appointment time to limit the number of people in our waiting rooms.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, The Jessop Wing.

And two parents can visit the Neonatal Unit with negative COVID-19 PCR testing weekly.

Professor Chris Morley, Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, explained that the decision has been made with the mothers’ mental wellbeing in mind.

He said: “Following careful consideration the decision has been taken to further adjust visiting restrictions for some patients. We are aware that we still have relatively high rates of infection in the community but also feel this has to be balanced with the importance of visiting for patients’ wellbeing.

"Unlike previously, the majority of people are double vaccinated which we know reduces the risk of transmission too. However, we will continue to monitor the situation and if necessary review visiting arrangements accordingly.

"To prevent this happening we are asking people to get vaccinated and follow the rules when visiting by wearing a mask, wash hands regularly and please do not attend, under any circumstances if you have Covid/respiratory illness or diarrhoea and vomiting.”

A number of rules remain in place to ensure the safety of patients at Jessop Wing.

Children are not permitted to visit unless they are siblings/step siblings.

All women, partners and visitors have to do a lateral flow test prior to attending and be negative