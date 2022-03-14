In Sheffield, more than 80 per cent of the population have had their first Covid vaccine, 74 per cent have had their second and 57 per cent have had their booster.

The figures are equally as high for those who have had their flu vaccination, with more than 85 per cent of people over 65 having received a vaccination.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heeley MP Louise Haigh, said: “Our NHS staff have worked so hard over the last two years to keep us all safe from the Covid pandemic, but we must not forget the thousands of volunteers who have also given their time to ensure that we can all receive our Covid vaccinations.

“It’s great to see that people across Sheffield have stepped up to keep each other safe, by having, not just the Covid vaccination but also the flu vaccination.

“Although many things have returned to some form of normality, we mustn’t forget that we need to learn to live well with Covid.”