News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
4 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Urgent and emergency care expected to be ‘extremely busy’ as junior doctors strike

Patients across South Yorkshire are being warned that urgent and emergency care services will be ‘extremely busy’ as junior doctors take to the picket line.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

The British Medical Association (BMA) is calling for a 35 per cent pay rise for Junior Doctors, to make up for years of below-inflation increases.

However, the government has called the union’s pay demands ‘unreasonable’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The national strike began yesterday, and will last until Saturday April 15.

Most Popular
A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital said if patients have not been contacted by the trust, they should attend their appointment as planned.A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital said if patients have not been contacted by the trust, they should attend their appointment as planned.
A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital said if patients have not been contacted by the trust, they should attend their appointment as planned.

A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital said if patients have not been contacted by the trust, they should attend their appointment as planned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added that the strike will have a ‘significant impact’ on hospital services, and that some procedures have been ‘regrettably cancelled as a result’.

“During strike action we will prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma. We will only cancel appointments and procedures where it is necessary and will reschedule immediately, where possible,” they added.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer for NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Across South Yorkshire, the NHS will be prioritising resources to protect critical and emergency services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We expect emergency and urgent care services to be extremely busy during the industrial action and the weekends before and afterwards, so our communities are encouraged to visit their pharmacy or NHS111 online where possible.

“However, it is still important that people who need emergency medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases.

“If you have scheduled hospital, GP or dental appointments during this time, please attend as planned. You will be contacted if your appointment needs to be cancelled or rescheduled.”

Related topics:PatientsDavid CrichtonSouth YorkshireNHS