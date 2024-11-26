University of Sheffield joins national effort to tackle maternity inequalities

The University of Sheffield, in partnership with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), has been selected to join the NIHR Challenge Maternity Disparities Consortium.

This UK-wide initiative from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) aims to transform research and drive meaningful action to reduce maternity inequalities.

The Consortium’s mission is to address disparities that affect women and their babies before, during, and after pregnancy. By generating extensive evidence, it seeks to empower policymakers and healthcare professionals with insights to improve outcomes for all families.

In addition to advancing research, the Consortium will play a pivotal role in building and strengthening the next generation of experts in maternity inequality research. It will also support those planning and delivering services across health and social care, fostering a stronger, more equitable healthcare system.

Within the Consortium, the University of Sheffield and its partners will champion Research Excellence for Reframing & Accelerating Maternity Equality (REFRAME). This flagship programme will focus on innovative research strategies designed to tackle long-standing health disparities and redefine maternity care.

By joining this initiative, the University of Sheffield is poised to make a lasting impact on reducing maternity inequalities across the UK, ensuring better outcomes for women and their babies while shaping the future of healthcare research.

Professor Dilly Anumba, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the School of Medicine and Population Health, shared: “We are deeply honoured to join this transformative consortium alongside LSHTM and IFS. At the University of Sheffield, our team is thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative that prioritises the well-being of mothers and families across the UK. Addressing the unacceptable inequalities in maternity care is not just a challenge but a mission we are fully committed to pursuing.”

Professor Parveen Ali, Professor of Nursing and Gender-Based Violence at the School of Allied Health Professions, Nursing and Midwifery, remarked: “This collaboration with LSHTM, IFS, and other leading universities is an incredible opportunity to combine our strengths in maternal health research. By working together, we aim to confront the growing disparities in maternity care and create meaningful improvements for women, their babies and families, from diverse backgrounds, before, during, and after pregnancy.”

The University of Sheffield, in partnership with REFRAME collaborators, will support the Consortium's goals by leveraging health inequality expertise across disciplines. Our researchers in South Yorkshire, the Humber, and beyond will focus on addressing health and non-health barriers affecting women, mothers, and families through participatory, community-based research shaped by input from women themselves and other stakeholders.