Unique photo book of matchday images taken at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium raises £10k for charity
Lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan Neil Kitson has raised more than £10,000 for St Luke’s Hospice with his exclusive photo book of matchday images from Hillsborough Stadium.
Professional photographer Neil has taken pictures for the club on matchdays over the last five seasons.
He put some of his most memorable images into a book, The Ultimate Season Ticket, a photographic journey of Sheffield Wednesday’s last five seasons.
And he decided that proceeds from sales should go to St Luke’s, where mum Pauline was cared for in the final months of her life.
Neil presented a cheque for £10,639 to St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Clare Collingworth at the Sheffield Wednesday ground.
Joining them were people who had helped with the project, including singer and Wednesday fan Richard Hawley, who signed all 500 books.
Support also came from the club and players who gave signed shirts and boots etc for an online auction that helped take the final total over £10,000.