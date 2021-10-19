Unique photo book of matchday images taken at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium raises £10k for charity

Professional photographer Neil has taken pictures for the club on matchdays over the last five seasons.

He put some of his most memorable images into a book, The Ultimate Season Ticket, a photographic journey of Sheffield Wednesday’s last five seasons.

And he decided that proceeds from sales should go to St Luke’s, where mum Pauline was cared for in the final months of her life.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handing over the cheque.

Neil presented a cheque for £10,639 to St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Clare Collingworth at the Sheffield Wednesday ground.

Joining them were people who had helped with the project, including singer and Wednesday fan Richard Hawley, who signed all 500 books.