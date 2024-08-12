Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heat health alerts have been issued across England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Yellow alerts are impacting several areas across England.

It comes as a yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Scotland and northern England.

The UK is in the grip of a heatwave, with today expected to be the hottest day of the year, according to the Met Office, with temperatures likely reaching a sweltering 34C in some areas of England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow heat health warning, which is set to last from 9am on Sunday August 11, until 9am Wednesday, August 14. Warning that the hot and humid weather may “ have minor impacts on the health and social care sector.”

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Scotland and northern England, with more thundery showers expected.

A yellow heat-health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as the UK experiences the hottest day of the year. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley, explained that the hot conditions will “recede on Tuesday”. Speaking about the heatwave, he said: “We expect to see a relatively brief hotter and more humid spell of weather for Sunday and Monday, before these hotter conditions recede on Tuesday, allowing more unsettled conditions to return.”

He continued: “This change to hotter conditions is caused, in part, by the effects of Tropical Storm Debby in North America. Debby is helping to strengthen the jet stream, causing it to meander over the Atlantic. This will allow hot air over France to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week.”

Here are all the areas in England impacted by the heat-health alert:



Northwest



Yorkshire and the Humber



East Midlands



West Midlands



East of England



London



South East

South West

A yellow thunderstorm warning is also in place for Scotland and northern England until 1pm today (August 12). The Met Office shared an update on X, that the thunderstorms were “clearing eastern Scotland and northeast England early”, however “thundery showers” are still possible in England and in the east, where there is a “low chance of severe thunderstorms”.

You can find out more about how to stay safe in hot and humid weather on NHS.UK.