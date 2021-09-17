Two leading Sheffield companies support St Luke’s Hospice's Night Strider challenge

Night Strider, now in its seventh year, features supporters heading off on either a 10k or half marathon walking challenge.

In 2020, the event went virtual for the first time as supporters did lockdown walks, following government Covid-19 guidelines.

It’s safety first this year too as participants are again invited to do it their own way and choose a 10k or half marathon route in October.

A medal for everybody who finishes the Night Strider challenge

And supporting Night Strider Virtual Challenge once again are regular sponsors Pricecheck and Gripple.

“We are so pleased that these two great companies are backing what has become one of our most popular annual events,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager, Clare Collingworth.

“Their ongoing support means so much to St Luke’s, especially at this challenging time.”