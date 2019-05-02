Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ Sheffield girl who died while on a family Thomas Cook holiday at a four-star Turkish resort.

Lily Gibson, from Halfway, was on holiday at the Bodrum Holiday Resort with her parents when she began to complain of feeling unwell.

Tragic Lily Gibson (Image: GoFundMe)

Her dad took the three-year-old to a Turkish walk-in centre last year where she was given over-the-counter painkillers before Lily tragically died in their hotel room.

A pre-inquest review was held at Sheffield Coroner’s Court on Monday and assistant coroner, Professor Robert Forrest, said that they needed ‘explore every possibility’ into her cause of death.

More than £4,000 has now been raised for the family on a GoFundMe site with her uncle Chris describing Lily as a ‘beautiful’ and ‘happy’ girl.

It read: “As a parent the worst possible scenario imaginable is losing a child…

“To lose a child under any circumstances is horrific, to lose a child whilst on a family holiday when it should be a time of joy and love is hard to even fathom.

“That is exactly what has happened to a wonderful family whilst holidaying in turkey.

“Without any explanation a 3 year old beautiful happy baby girl was taken from a kind loving family, Lily passed away with absolutely no warning whatsoever and there was no way of preparing for the loss

“This page is to help raise funds to give a little angel a send off she deserves and to support the parents in their horrendous time of need.

“Please give even a little and let’s be a solid unit of support behind her grieving parents.”

A Thomas Cook spokeswoman told The Sun: “Our deepest condolences are with the family after the heartbreaking death of their daughter on holiday last year.

“We have provided the Coroner with all the information we have been able to gather from the hotel and healthcare facilities.

“The cause of death remains unclear. We continue to support the Coroner and the family in any way we can and await the outcome of the inquest.”

The court has set July 1 for another pre-inquest review and will only decide to fix a date for the inquest then.