This Thursday is the most popular day for babies to be born - thanks to Boxing Day sex
Christmas is renowned for being the most wonderful time of the year and that seems to be true, in more ways than one.
New data has revealed that September 26 is the most popular day for Brits to give birth – nine months after Boxing Day festivities.
Around 2,000 babies are expected to be a born on Thursday, compared to the average of 1,800 per day.
A study from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that there have been a peak in births in late September.
This shows that more babies are conceived in the weeks leading up to and days after Christmas than at any other time of the year.
In fact, 8 of the top ten dates of birth were towards the end of September, with the other two being in early October.
Rather than just enjoying a particularly special Christmas, the ONS reasoned that the increase in births could be due to couples planning to have children at the start of the school year.
England and Wales is not the only country to have seen this trend. Similar analysis using data for New Zealand and the U.S shows a larger number of babies born in September.
The research was undertaken by the ONS and analysed by Thortful who create cheeky cards for those with September birthdays.
While the Christmas holidays may be a popular time to make a baby, there tend to be fewer babies born in the Christmas and New Year period – with 6 of the ten least popular dates of birth falling in this time.