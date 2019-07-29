Thousands raised at family fun day for South Yorkshire teenager fighting leukaemia
Friends and family of a leukaemia-stricken South Yorkshire teenager clubbed together to raise thousands of pounds at a family fun day.
Harrison Walch, of Aston, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia last April and his plight was highlighted last month as the family appealed for more people to register as stem cell donors.
His mother Nickie Walch said they had now found a 90 per cent mach for the 14-year-old, thanks to the help of the Anthony Nolan charity and will find out more at hospital appointments this week.
She said the total amount raised at a fun day at the English Institute of Sport on Sunday was still to be added up but she hoped it would be at least £10,000.
Nickie said: “It went really well. It was a really good turnout and Harrison said he wanted to go so we said he could for an hour or so and he ended up staying all day.
“It was great to see him playing football with his friends and enjoying himself.”
Money raised from the event will be donated to Ward 6 at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Nickie added: “The ward really needs it. You’re going through the most devastating time of your life, your child has been diagnosed with cancer, and it really needs updating.”
The family has also spent time raising awareness of and encouraging people to sign up to the stem cell donor register.
She said: “We didn't even know about the register so we want to do what we can to raise awareness.”
Visit www.anthonynolan.org for more details.