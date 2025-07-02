Thornbury Hospital welcomes the latest robotic technology for knee replacement patients

Thornbury Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, has installed the latest robotic technology which promises to revolutionise the way knee replacement surgery is performed. The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, from Johnson & Johnson MedTech has been shown to improve patient outcomes with shorter stays in hospital and increased mobility post-surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution works exclusively with the ATTUNE™ Knee System, which has been shown to improve patient-reported outcomes by working in harmony with the patient’s anatomy to deliver significant improvements in post-operative stability and motion. The system crucially focuses on assisting surgeons to protect and preserve the soft tissue envelope around the knee joint.

Promising ever greater precision, combined with CT-free technology, the VELYS robot delivers optimised implant placement and predictable results that show patients recover from surgery with increased mobility and shorter stays in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK, over 70,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed each year with most patients being over 65 years old. Thornbury Hospital has consistently high patient outcomes for knee replacement surgery, with the hospital receiving the NJR Gold Award last year. This ranks Thornbury Hospital as one of the top performing hospitals for orthopaedic surgery in the country. The arrival of VELYS promises to strengthen that reputation for excellence.

Thornbury Hospital in Sheffield.

The first VELYS case is due to take place shortly. Patients looking to find out more about robotic surgery are encouraged to contact Thornbury Hospital.

Commenting on the launch, Kosta Antoniou, Executive Director of Thornbury Hospital, said: “We are delighted to be working with Johnson & Johnson Med Tech to deploy the VELYS system at Thornbury Hospital. We know our patients are looking for faster recovery times and an improved quality of life post-surgery. The arrival of this system promises to offer our patients the latest and best technology on their doorstep.”

​