This pupil's winning poster could help keep Sheffield smoke-free
Artwork with a message by a Pye Bank School pupil has been chosen for a city poster campaign.
Seven-year old Mahmud Ramadan is the winner of Sheffield’s smokefree homes poster competition.
The competition, launched in January 2019, invited local key stage one children to draw their vision of a smokefree home, in a bid to encourage families to live healthy lives.
A winning poster was chosen from a shortlist of entries from primary schools, by the cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure in Sheffield, Mary Lea.
Mahmud was announced as the winner at special celebration assembly at Pye Bank Church of England Primary School in Burngreave. He received a framed version of his poster.
Ms Lea said, “It’s been extremely positive to see children sending us their messages about why they want to live in a smokefree home and what it means for them.
“It was incredibly hard to pick just one winner, but Mahmud’s creative drawing really stood out.
“By educating children from a young age about the dangers of smoking and second-hand smoke, we are creating an informed generation who can help to support their families to go smokefree and remain smokefree for good.
“It’s encouraging to know that Mahmud wants to hang his picture up at home.”
Emily Taylor, a phase leader at Pye Bank School, said, “It has been great to raise awareness of the smokefree homes campaign in our school, and our children are more aware of the effect that being around smoke can have on their health.
It is estimated that two million children in the UK are regularly exposed to secondhand smoke in the home.
Children are especially vulnerable to the dangers of secondhand smoke as they breathe faster and have less developed organs. They are at much higher risk of conditions such as asthma, meningitis, bronchitis and pneumonia.
For advice and support to help you quit, visit www.smokefreesheffield.org.