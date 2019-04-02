This is why people are praising the former Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dave Allen 

Have your say

Star readers have praised former Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dave Allen for donating a record sum of £1.3 million to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital to pay for a state-of-the-art surgical robot that will help city patients.

The donation is the biggest Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has ever received – and Kirsten Major, chief executive of the NHS foundation trust, has called the boost a ‘gift of life.’

Sheffield businessman and chairman of The A&S Leisure Group, Dave Allen, far left, with staff at the hospital.

More than 200 patients a year with prostate, kidney and bladder cancer will benefit from the robot, which is said to be one of the most advanced in the world.

A number of Star readers have now expressed their praise for Mr Allen in a series of Facebook posts.

Darryl Keys described the act of generosity as a “tremendous gesture.”

Ashley Miles said it was a “fantastic donation.”

Keith Hackett posted: “A Sheffield man putting Sheffield people first. A fantastic gesture.”

Vicki Greaves added: “What a great gesture to the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals who carry out such amazing work.”

And Gillian Helliwell said: “Well done to him, what a brilliant thing to do.”

The robot allows major surgery to be carried out with smaller incisions, allowing patients to recover more quickly and return home earlier.

Surgeons control the device with a joystick and foot pedals, which operate a 3D high definition camera and specialised instruments attached to the arms.

The camera is ten times more accurate than the human eye and the robot’s tools are free from the natural tremor in the human hand, cutting the risk of harmful errors.

Mr Allen, who is now the chairman of the A&S Leisure Group, bought the robot after hearing about the positive impact it would have on people’s lives.

He said: “I’m so happy that the surgical robot will make a difference to the lives of people who live in the community.”