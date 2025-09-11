Those who are eligible are now able to book their free Covid vaccine 💉

Last winter the NHS was hit by a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses, including Covid.

Those who received the autumn booster were 43% less likely to be hospitalised.

Those who are eligible can now book their Covid vaccine, however, the criteria for who can get a booster will look a little different this winter.

Last year, the NHS was hit by a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses, including Covid, the flu, norovirus, and RSV, putting huge pressure on hospitals.

While case numbers of Covid are nowhere near as high as they were during the height of the pandemic, the summer did see an increase in cases after the discovery of two new variants, the spread of which is now being monitored by the World Health Organisation.

XFG, known as the “Stratus” variant, was initially discovered in January 2025. According to the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), it is now the dominant strain, accounting for 37% of cases. Whilst NB 1.8.1, known as the “Nimbus” variant, now accounts for 8.7% of confirmed cases.

Those who are eligible are now able to book their free Covid vaccine, which is given alongside the flu jab. The NHS will be sending out millions of invitations to remind those who meet the criteria to come forward.

UKHSA data from last year’s autumn booster programme found that those who received a vaccine were around 43% less likely to be hospitalised with Covid from two weeks after getting the vaccine, compared to those who remained unvaccinated.

Who can get the Covid vaccine this autumn?

This autumn, the Covid vaccine is available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and immunosuppressed people aged six months and over. This is different from the autumn 2024 programme, which also included adults aged 65 to 74 and all those aged six months and over in a clinical risk group.

There has been some confusion regarding eligibility for those who might be considered immunosuppressed but may not fit the immunosuppression criteria for vaccination. The criteria for who is defined as immunosuppressed are outlined in Chapter 14a of the Green Book .

Some of the eligible groups include:

Organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant patients

Those being treated with systemic steroids for more than a month

Those living with HIV

Those receiving immunosuppressive or immunomodulating biological therapy, including children who are about to receive therapy

Those undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy

Those requiring long-term treatment for immunosuppression

Those with a history of haematological malignancy, including chronic leukaemia, lymphomas, and leukaemia

Those with genetic disorders affecting the immune system

How do I get a Covid booster?

Those who are eligible for the Covid jab will be contacted to remind them to come forward for their vaccine. Appointments will be available until Friday, January 30, 2026.

You do not have to wait to be invited; if you meet the criteria, you can book your Covid vaccine on the NHS website in England, the NHS Inform in Scotland, and at HSC in Northern Ireland. You can also book a jab through your local GP surgery or your local pharmacy.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “The threat from getting seriously ill from flu and COVID-19 is all too real and each year we see hundreds of thousands of people hospitalised due to these nasty viruses – especially across the winter months.

“Vaccination is our best defence against these viruses and can be lifesaving – so I would urge mums-to-be, parents of young children and teens, and others who are eligible to come forward or book appointments for their jabs as soon as possible, to help protect themselves and loved ones.

“Flu and Covid vaccines are free to those at greatest risk and teams across the country are working hard to make it as quick and easy as possible to get them via local GP practices, pharmacies, in schools and other community clinics, so please do book an appointment today – it could keep you out of hospital this winter.”

You can find out more about eligibility and how to book a Covid vaccine at NHS.UK.