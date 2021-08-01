This is where you can get a jab at Covid vaccine walk-in centres in Sheffield this week

This is where Covid vaccines are available at walk-in centres in Sheffield this week.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 11:59 am

Anyone aged 18 or over can get a Covid-19 vaccination without booking an appointment in advance.

• Longley Lane vaccination centre, Longley Lane, Sheffield S5 7JN

Mon-Sun (8am-5pm)

Covid vaccine walk-in centres are operating across Sheffield this week

Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.

1st and 2nd doses (8 weeks or more from first dose).

• Darnall Primary Care Centre, Sheffield S9 4QH

Mon-Fri (7pm-9pm) and Sat and Sun (9am-4.30pm)

Pfizer and Astra Zeneca

1st and 2nd doses (8 weeks or more from first dose)

SheffieldPfizer