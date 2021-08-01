This is where you can get a jab at Covid vaccine walk-in centres in Sheffield this week
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 11:59 am
Anyone aged 18 or over can get a Covid-19 vaccination without booking an appointment in advance.
• Longley Lane vaccination centre, Longley Lane, Sheffield S5 7JN
Mon-Sun (8am-5pm)
Pfizer and Astra Zeneca.
1st and 2nd doses (8 weeks or more from first dose).
• Darnall Primary Care Centre, Sheffield S9 4QH
Mon-Fri (7pm-9pm) and Sat and Sun (9am-4.30pm)
Pfizer and Astra Zeneca
1st and 2nd doses (8 weeks or more from first dose)